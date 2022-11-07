2 NFL Head Coaches Have Now Been Fired This Season

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

We're at the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season and there are now two major head coaching vacancies.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the world by firing head coach Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich went 40-33-1 in 4.5 seasons at the helm, leading the team to the playoffs twice in his first four years.

But quarterback issues have plagued Reich for his entire tenure. Andrew Luck's sudden retirement after the 2018 season sent the Colts into a quarterback hell that they still haven't returned from.

Last year they only needed to win one of their final two games to clinch the playoffs - but instead lost to the Raiders and the moribund Jaguars to finish 9-8 and miss the postseason. At the time, owner Jim Irsay seemingly pinned the blame on quarterback Carson Wentz by trading him as quickly as possible.

But with Reich winning just three of his last 11 games in charge, it seems Irsay felt a more dynamic change was needed.

Frank Reich now joins former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the unemployment line. Rhule was axed after a 1-4 start with an 11-27 record.

But Reich's dismissal is more startling largely due to the fact that his Colts are still technically in the playoff race. At 3-5-1 they're three games back from the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

They have a solid defense but an offense that ranks dead last in the NFL, scoring less than 15 points per game.

No doubt the Colts will be an attractive job given how much is already in place. But the fact that the team fired a coach despite decent results this season might not bode well for top candidates wanting time to build a culture.