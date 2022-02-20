Two National Football League players were fined for their behavior during Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles last weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium last Sunday evening.

This weekend, the National Football League announced that Vernon Hargreaves and Isaiah Prince had been fined for their acts on Sunday.

Vernon Hargreaves, Isaiah Prince fined for Super Bowl infractions. https://t.co/Z4Fb0T4ir8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2022

Pro Football Talk had more:

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was fined $5,555 for coming off the bench to celebrate an interception by safety Jessie Bates late in the first half. Hargreaves was inactive for the game and in street clothes, which is why he was flagged during the game and disciplined by the league this week. Right tackle Isaiah Prince also drew a fine from the league. Prince was penalized for unnecessary roughness after quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked by Rams linebacker Von Miller in the fourth quarter. Burrow tweaked his knee on the play, but remained in the game.

Hargreaves went viral on social media for his Super Bowl 56 behavior.

Vernon Hargreaves tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MLzP7qz6pY — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 14, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the fine news.

“Your teams 1st superbowl appearance in decades.. your team gets a big play and you cant celebrate with them in the moment… ahhh too much happiness…thatll be $5,555 “next time leave the team spirit at home son,” one fan tweeted.

“How much did McVay get fined for doing it against the Niners week 18? Actually just curious,” another fan wondered.

Was it worth it?

The NFL fined #Bengals DB Vernon Hargreaves $5,555 after he was flagged for coming off the bench in street clothes to celebrate at the 2-minute warning following DB Jessie Bates’ interception in the end zone in Super Bowl LVI. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

Perhaps Hargreaves will get to celebrate in uniform next year…