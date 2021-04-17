2 NFL Rule Changes Reportedly Have “Strong Support”

An additional regular-season game apparently wasn’t enough change for the NFL heading into the 2021 season.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, two more rule changes are expected to be voted in sometime in the next couple weeks. Both of which reportedly have “strong support” among players and coaches.

The first expected rule change comes with a competition committee proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during video replays. This change would allow replay officials and members of the officiating department in New York to communicate with on-field referees after further analyzing video evidence.

Under the new replay rules, video officials and officials in the New York office would not be able to throw or pick up penalty flags, but they’d now be able to help correct calls that are more clear on TV.

Examples of the extended correction abilities for replay officials would be as follows: penalty enforcement; proper down; spot of a foul; game clock; possession; completed or intercepted pass; touching of a loose ball; boundary line; goal line or end line; location of the football or a player in relation to the boundary line, line of scrimmage, the line to gain or the goal line; and down by contact when a player is not ruled down, per NFL Network’s reports.

The next expected rule change is less about on-field action and more about game aesthetics. Receiving a bounty of support from players across the league, the NFL is reportedly considering an alteration to the current rules restricting certain positions from wearing certain jersey numbers. If the change is voted in, skill position players would be allowed to wear single digit numbers and numbers restrictions for linebackers, defensive backs and offensive linemen would also be significantly relaxed.

Both of these proposals are set to be voted on next Wednesday. In order for a rule change to be approved, the positive votes from league owners must be greater than 75 percent (24 of 32).