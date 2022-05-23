2 NFL Stars Are Reportedly Skipping Team OTAs

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

A pair of Pro Bowl players won't be at their team's respective OTAs this week, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport

"Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected," Schefty tweeted.

Noting, "All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now."

Meanwhile, 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel will hold out of San Francisco's practices this week as he maintains his trade request.

With the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting, "The 49ers begin OTAs today and star WR Deebo Samuel won’t be in attendance, source said. Not a surprise, as his situation remains unsettled."

Neither circumstance is much of a surprise considering the lack of movement on the two stars' requests.

Kyler Murray is still pushing to get paid, and Deebo appears to still want out of the Niners organization.

There's not much on the status of either player's situations right now. But eventual holdouts from either party wouldn't be a shock.