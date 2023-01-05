2 NFL Teams Are Still Alive For No. 1 Overall Pick

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

With the final week of the regular season about to begin, there are only two teams vying for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The race for the top pick in the draft has come down to the Texans and Bears.

At the moment, Houston owns the No. 1 pick due to its 2-13-1 record. Chicago, meanwhile, is 3-13 heading into Week 18.

The Texans can clinch the No. 1 pick with a loss against the Colts or a Bears win over the Vikings.

In order for the Bears to earn the top pick, they'll need a loss to the Vikings paired with a Texans win over the Colts.

In the event that Houston and Chicago finish the season with matching records, the tiebreaker would go to the Texans because they have an easier strength of schedule.

Suffice to say, there'll be plenty of fans keeping a close eye on the Bears-Vikings and Colts-Texans games this weekend.