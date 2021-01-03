2 NFL Teams Seen As Good Fits For Dwayne Haskins

The Dwayne Haskins era in Washington, D.C. came to an end this week.

The Washington Football Team released the 2019 first round NFL Draft pick on Monday. Haskins has dealt with issues both on and off the field for Washington this season. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has violated COVID-19 protocol on multiple occasions and has been benched for poor play.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins wrote this week. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Haskins is still a young, former first-round NFL Draft pick. Will he get another chance?

CBS Sports says that two NFL teams are good fits for Haskins in 2021: Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams.

On the Steelers:

Mike Tomlin doesn’t put up with off-field antics, but here’s a chance for Haskins to repair his reputation and re-learn how to play the quarterback position under offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada — who has worked with Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the past.

On the Rams:

The appeal with the Rams is offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was Washington’s offensive coordinator during Haskins’ rookie season in 2019. Haskins improved under O’Connell in the final weeks of 2019, completing 72.1% of his passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the final two weeks of his rookie season.

Pittsburgh is seen by most as a good destination for Haskins. He could learn under Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin for at least a season.

Where do you want to see Haskins land in 2021?