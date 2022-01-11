2 NFL Teams Have Requested Interviews With Brian Daboll

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll became one of the hottest names in last year’s hiring cycle, but returned to the AFC East organization this season after failing to land a head coaching gig.

However, after another strong coaching performance in 2021, Daboll has started to garner interest from two teams in need of a new leader.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears are both requesting permission to interview the Bills OC. The NFL insider also reported that Daboll is expected to get more interest from other teams in the coming days.

The Dolphins and the Bears both parted ways with their respective head coaches on Monday morning. Miami shockingly fired Brian Flores despite a strong end to the 2021 season while Chicago let go of Matt Nagy three years after he won the NFC North.

Daboll, 46, is one of the fastest-rising assistants in the NFL and for good reason. Since joining Sean McDermott’s staff in Buffalo in 2018, he’s turned the Bills offense into one of the most fearsome units in the league and starting quarterback Josh Allen into an MVP-caliber player.

Daboll boasts a resume filled with top-tier gigs as an offensive coordinator. Prior to his stint with the Bills, he spent time at Alabama as well as with the Patriots, Chiefs, Dolphins and Browns.

The Bears and the Dolphins both have young quarterbacks so it’s likely that both organizations are looking for an offensive-mind like Daboll to held develop them. Chicago feels like its found the next franchise player in Justin Fields and Miami is still trying to find out if Tua Tagovailoa is the long-term future at the position.

Daboll might be one of the most sought after head coaching candidates this offseason, but he’ll do his best to focus on the Bills current playoff run before thinking about the next step.

Buffalo opens up the postseason this weekend against New England.