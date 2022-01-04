2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL.

Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was in the NFL and took them to the Super Bowl in 2012. They ended up losing to the Baltimore Ravens, who are still coached by John Harbaugh, Jim’s brother.

After he was let go, Harbaugh was hired to coach Michigan in 2015 and has done a tremendous job in his seven seasons there. He’s 61-24 overall and just led the Wolverines to a berth in the College Football Playoff after they won the Big Ten Championship.

He looks to potentially be big-game hunting again as Benjamin Allbright is reporting that tw0 NFL teams – the Raiders and the Bears – are seriously interested in Harbaugh.

Talk about this on the insider segment for Broncos pre game this past week. 2 teams very interested in Harbaugh. https://t.co/aWcm6Qs6uI — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 4, 2022

The Athletic reported earlier on Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders have interest after Jon Gruden resigned earlier this season.

Sources from both Michigan and the NFL tell @BruceFeldmanCFB they believe Jim Harbaugh will be tempted to return to the NFL — specifically w/ the Raiders.https://t.co/ngz97rwfd0 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 4, 2022

This would make a lot of sense considering Harbaugh has coached in California for multiple teams. Outside of coaching the 49ers, he was also the head coach at Stanford for four seasons.

The coaching carousel could get wild pretty quickly if Harbaugh decides to bolt for the NFL again.