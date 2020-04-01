2 NFL Teams Linked To Potential Major Vikings Trade

Standout safety Anthony Harris remains on the Minnesota Vikings – for now, anyway.

The Vikings placed the non-exclusive tag on Harris minutes before the franchise tag window closed on March 16. Harris, 28, has been with Minnesota since 2015.

Harris is likely seeking a big-time longterm deal, though it’s unclear if he’ll get one from the Vikings. A trade could be coming eventually.

ESPN reported today that two teams have expressed interest in Harris. The former Virginia Cavaliers star, who went undrafted in 2015, could be traded before the 2020 regular season.

From the report:

Two weeks of free agency have come and gone without any movement. The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns were among several of the serious suitors interested in Harris, according to league sources, but he remains with the Vikings.

Both Cleveland and New York could use some help in the secondary. Other teams are likely to have interest, too.

Harris led the NFL in interceptions in 2019. He also recorded a pick in the Vikings’ Wild Card win at New Orleans.

Washington is another team getting mentioned for Harris. The Redskins’ have a big trade chip in Trent Williams, who wants out.

There have been several major trades so far this offseason and Harris could be the latest standout player to be moved.