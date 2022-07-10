2 NL Starters Will Make History At This Year’s MLB All-Star Game

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 28: Brothers Willson Contreras (40) of the Chicago Cubs and William Contreras (24) of the Atlanta Braves converse after the Thursday evening MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on April 28, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An awesome storyline is set to make headlines at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

With Bryce Harper out of the All-Star Game due to his broken left thumb, William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves is replacing him and will be the DH.

He'll be starting alongside his brother Willson, who's still the catcher of the Chicago Cubs.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, they'll be the first set of brothers to start on the same All-Star team since Roberto and Sandy Alomar did in 1992 for the American League.

William has had a strong season with the Braves. In 43 games, he currently has 11 home runs and 22 RBIs off a .273 batting average.

His brother Willson has been steady yet again for the Cubs. In 72 games, he has 13 home runs and 35 RBIs while batting .270. He also has 71 hits in 263 at-bats.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on Jul. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.