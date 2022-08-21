2 Notable NFL QBs Were Penalized For Intentional Grounding Resulting In Safeties On Saturday

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

At least they're getting them out of the way in the preseason.

On Saturday, a pair of veteran quarterbacks made the same rookie mistake in Week 2 of NFL exhibition play: intentional grounding penalties that resulted in safeties.

Both Teddy Bridgewater of the Dolphins and Steelers QB Mason Rudolph drew flags that cost their respective teams two points and possession over the weekend.

Rudolph is quickly finding himself as the odd man out in Pittsburgh, while Bridgewater landed himself another solid backup opportunity with the high-powered Dolphins.

Teddy finished 10-of-20 for 119 yards in his preseason appearance but wasn't able to lead Miami on any touchdown drives.

As for Rudolph, he's gone 15-of-19 for 121 yards in relief of Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.