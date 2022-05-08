2 Notable Players Getting Tryouts With The Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are trying out two veterans looking to make an NFL comeback.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, head coach John Harbaugh said the team is giving defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and wide receiver Geronimo Allison a look at the team's rookie minicamp.

Dareus, the No. 3 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has not played since 2019. He made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and 2014.

The former Alabama star recorded 28.5 of his 37.5 career sacks in his first four of nine NFL seasons.

Signed as a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Illinois, Allison spent his first four years in Green Bay. Never prioritized as a top target, he tallied 1,045 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 46 games.

Allison played three games with the Lions last season, but he hasn't registered an NFL catch since 2019.

Both players might be longshots to make the team, but Baltimore can especially use some experience wide receivers after trading Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. The 28-year-old Allison could fit as a back-end depth piece.