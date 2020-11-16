The Spun

2 Notable Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Avery Bradley

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles LakersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Avery Bradley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass the ball in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

With Avery Bradley entering free agency, there are a couple title contenders gunning to pick him up.

The Lakers guard has reportedly garnered interest from Golden State, Milwaukee and others, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The 2019-20 season was the 10-year pro’s first year with the Lakers. Los Angeles signed Bradley as a defensive specialist and guard complement to veteran PG Rajon Rondo.

While staying with the defending champions is certainly an enticing option, Bradley likely didn’t get too attached to this Lakers team. The former Boston Celtic only played in 49 games for Los Angeles last season, opting out of the team’s championship run in the bubble.

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both returning from injury next season, Bradley would make a great fit as a backup PG/SG. The two-time All-Defensive player would serve as a valuable asset on a team rife with scoring threats.

Though the Bucks are championship contenders in their own right, Bradley’s fit makes much less sense in Milwaukee. Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo and his squad had the best defense in the league last year, allowing 102.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Bucks’ issue has always been scoring, especially in the offseason. With the brunt of the scoring load falling on the Greek Freak and Khris Middleton, Milwaukee would be better served landing an offensive specialist.

Whether Bradley stays with the Lakers or goes to one of these teams, he’ll likely be contending for another championship.


