2 Oklahoma Players Reportedly Suspended After Alleged Robbery

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan are both considered suspects in a recent robbery currently under investigation by the Norman Police Department.

According to police reports, several officers detained Bridges at around 10:45 p.m. local time on Thursday night less than one mile off OU campus. Police reportedly apprehended the sophomore WR in an alleged connection to a robbery involving firearms at the Crimson Park apartment complex. The report noted Bridges wasn’t accompanied by McGowan or anyone else at the time of his detainment.

The NPD reportedly responded to reports of the robbery around 10:00 p.m. When officers arrived, one alleged victim had been injured but did not require hospitalization. No arrests were made and Bridges was released from police custody after questioning, per OUInsider.

Archived police scanner audio from Thursday evening does reveal police identified Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan as two suspects in an alleged robbery at the Crimson Park apartment complex. — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) April 17, 2021

As a result of their alleged connection to the case, both Bridges and McGowan have been suspended indefinitely by the Oklahoma football program.

This isn’t the first time Bridges has served a suspension from the program. In relation to a failed drug test last season, the former four-star recruit missed all but two games in 2020 — logging just two receptions for 19 yards. Through his freshman season in 2019, he recorded seven receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns through nine games. Despite the lackluster numbers through his first two seasons, Bridges seemed to be rising as an offensive weapon. During this 2021 offseason, Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler called his receiver a “mismatch” and praised their chemistry as an offensive duo.

The loss of McGowan would arguably be an even bigger blow to the Sooners offense. Through his true-freshman season in 2020, the talented young running back logged 571 total yards and four total touchdowns, including two scores in his first ever collegiate game. With 370 yards on the ground, McGowan finished his debut season as the third leading rusher on the team.

According to OUInsider, NPD detectives are gathering additional facts regarding the case and should have an update sometime in the coming days.