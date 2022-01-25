The Spun

2 Oklahoma State Athletes Seriously Injured In Car Accident

Shot of Oklahoma State seats.STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 14: Stadium seats are lined up in the stands before the Baylor V Oklahoma State game at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Some scary news out of Stillwater, Oklahoma. On Monday night, two Oklahoma State athletes were injured in a rollover crash on the way back a youth wrestling practice.

Per KOCO News 5, “Wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. Monday on Highway 33 near Perkins.”

“University officials said they were returning to Stillwater after an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in Cushing.”

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ferrari and Rodriguez attempted to pass three other cars on a two-lane road when Ferrari’s Dodge Durango was struck by another vehicle.

Highway Patrol says the contact forced the truck to leave the road. And it “rolled over an unknown number of times” before settling in a ditch.

Miraculously, OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was on scene and actually helped save Ferrari from the burning vehicle.

Both athletes sustained non life-threatening injuries in the wreck. But, Oklahoma State officials say Ferrari was taken the the hospital via helicopter. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was treated on site.

Thankfully, both athletes were responsive. And no one else involved in the crash was killed or seriously injured.

