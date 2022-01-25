2 Oklahoma State Athletes Seriously Injured In Car Accident

Some scary news out of Stillwater, Oklahoma. On Monday night, two Oklahoma State athletes were injured in a rollover crash on the way back a youth wrestling practice.

Per KOCO News 5, “Wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. Monday on Highway 33 near Perkins.”

NCAA champ AJ Ferrari and Oklahoma State Cross Country runner Isai Rodriguez are recovering from non-fatal injuries after a rollover accident last nighthttps://t.co/7MANSxVgfb — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) January 25, 2022

“University officials said they were returning to Stillwater after an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in Cushing.”

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ferrari and Rodriguez attempted to pass three other cars on a two-lane road when Ferrari’s Dodge Durango was struck by another vehicle.

Highway Patrol says the contact forced the truck to leave the road. And it “rolled over an unknown number of times” before settling in a ditch.

Miraculously, OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was on scene and actually helped save Ferrari from the burning vehicle.

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn just so happened to be on scene and pulled AJ out of a vehicle that was on fire… Thankful for his courage and quick action! Now praying for a positive outcome for all involved… pic.twitter.com/tgBnpQgaQL — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) January 25, 2022

Both athletes sustained non life-threatening injuries in the wreck. But, Oklahoma State officials say Ferrari was taken the the hospital via helicopter. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was treated on site.

Thankfully, both athletes were responsive. And no one else involved in the crash was killed or seriously injured.