2 Players Ejected After Brawl During Patriots-Panthers Practice

There was another fight at a Panthers-Patriots joint practice on Wednesday morning.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled during an 11-on-11 drill but didn't like the hit. He ended up throwing the ball at a New England Patriots player before fighting broke out.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise were both ejected from practice following the brawl.

This is the second-straight practice where a fight has broken out between these two teams. On Tuesday, it started when Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson made a catch near the Panthers' sideline.

The two sides started jawing with each other and things escalated. Both Wilkerson and fellow receiver Kendrick Bourne were ejected, along with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson.

Both teams are set to play one another this Friday in Foxborough during Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. ET.