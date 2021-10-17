2 Players Reportedly Stepping Up In Jon Gruden’s Departure

Two Las Vegas Raiders football players have reportedly been stepping up in the leadership department following Jon Gruden’s resignation.

Gruden officially announced his resignation earlier this week. Old emails from Gruden leaked through the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. The emails, sent when Gruden was an employee at ESPN, made racist and homophobic remarks, among other things.

It’s pretty rare for an NFL head coach to resign during the season, so the Raiders’ players are dealing with an unprecedented situation.

Thankfully for Las Vegas, two players have been stepping up.

“If anybody tells you that things were normal and they turned the page Wednesday, Thursday in that building is wrong. In fact, Jon Gruden perhaps more than any other head coach in the league, even more so than Bill Belichick, had his footprints and his handprints in every facet of that organization. So a lot of it was shock on Wednesday and Thursday and then Friday, ‘Hey, you need to step up, you need to step up, you need to fill that void’ in every different part of that franchise,” Peter Schrager said.

“I will tell you this, two players, you mentioned Derek Carr. … The other one that really stepped up as a vocal leader of the players in that room: Darren Waller – the tight end who has not been known as the vocal leader of the Las Vegas Raiders since he got there – he stepped up. He has been a voice. They have really galvanized over the last 48 hours.”

Peter Schrager gives the latest updates on the Raiders coaching situation without Jon Gruden.@PSchrags also says Cardinals assistant WR coach Spencer Whipple will call plays for the first time at any level today, filling in for HC Kliff Kingsbury. pic.twitter.com/eqVpz7QGYA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

The Raiders, 3-2 on the season, are set to take on the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.