2 Prominent NBA Players Are Reportedly Leading Tonight’s Meeting

A basketball sits on the court during a timeout in the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics game.(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Two prominent NBA players are reportedly leading tonight’s meeting in the wake of the three playoff games being postponed.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the way with today’s boycotting, refusing to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers games were then called off, too.

NBA players inside of the bubble held a meeting tonight, determining what the next steps are.

Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala reportedly led tonight’s meeting.

NBA players have reportedly discussed a number of topics at the meeting and are calling on the league’s owners to take action.

“Players spoke passionately about voting and police reform, per sources. There’s a sense from some that if owners don’t come up with something that makes them believe staying will help move these important issues forward, this season is done,” Mannix added.

There are three NBA playoff games scheduled for Thursday. At this point, it’s difficult to see those games happening.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the rest of the postseason. There is reportedly an NBA Board of Governors meeting scheduled for Thursday morning.

We’ll likely know more about the NBA’s fate later this evening or early Thursday morning.


