2 Prominent NFL Quarterbacks Expected To Be Released

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Case Keenum #5 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown pass by Mayfield during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

There are a number of quarterbacks whose status for the 2022 NFL season remains a massive mystery. But among NFL personnel, the expectation is that two prominent quarterbacks will be released.

A recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches and agents addressed the status of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Per the poll, the majority of people asked expect both quarterbacks to be released.

"The majority of the people to whom I spoke for this story believe both players will likely end up being released. A couple of people thought Garoppolo might still draw trade interest, provided an acquiring team could work out something to knock down the salary or spread it out over a couple of years," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote.

Mayfield and Garoppolo both led their respective teams to new heights. But their inconsistency and injuries have them on the outs with their organizations.

And both quarterbacks are on teams where their successors are already lined up.

It would probably behoove the 49ers and the Browns to find trade partners for their embattled quarterbacks as soon as possible.

The first one to release their quarterback outright will cause the other quarterback's trade value to plummet further.

But one thing seems abundantly clear: Neither quarterback will be in their respective team for much longer.

Who will be released first: Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo?