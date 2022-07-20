2 Prominent Raiders Are Reportedly Seeking New Contracts

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders turned a bad start into a historic finish last season, making the playoffs after firing their head coach in the first half of the year. Now it appears a few of their stars want to capitalize on last year's success.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, two Raiders players are seeking new contracts as the team opens training camp. The two players are star tight end Darren Waller and Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Waller has been one of the Raiders' best offensive players for the better part of three years now. He led the team in receiving yards in two of the last three seasons.

Perryman is coming off his first season with the Raiders but made an immediate impact with over 150 tackles. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.

But the Las Vegas Raiders have an entirely new regime with Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels coming in as the general manager and head coach respectively.

Ziegler and McDaniels worked quickly to bring some veteran free agents into the fold. But they aren't exactly flush with cap space right now or in 2023.

The Raiders may have to make some tough moves in order to free up space to give both Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman the kind of money they're looking for.

Will Waller and/or Perryman get a new deal before the 2022 season starts?