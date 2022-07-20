2 Ravens Rookies Are No Longer With The Team

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are having some departures with their rookie class ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

On Wednesday, undrafted rookie wide receiver Devon Williams was placed on the team's reserve/did not report list. Undrafted running back Ricky Person left the team, per Baltimore insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Undrafted wide receiver Binjimen Victor is still with the team but out of training camp action with a non-football injury.

Unfortunatley for the Ravens, each of these rookie players were meant to bolster already-weak position groups at wide receiver and running back.

The Baltimore organization is in serious need of wide receiver depth following the departure of No. 1 wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in a Draft Day trade earlier this offseason. Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are all recovering from injuries suffered during the 2021 season.

The Ravens now have two open roster spots following the preseason moves for Williams and Person. The team will likely fill these slots with depth at the skill positions.