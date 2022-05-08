2 Schools Are Emerging For Arch Manning: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

There are reportedly two frontrunners emerging for the commitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. The New Orleans, Louisiana native has scholarship offers from every major program in America.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas have been viewed as the favorites. However, two programs in that group are reportedly emerging from the rest.

On3 reports that the Manning family has been focusing the most on Georgia and Texas.

One source told me, the Mannings view Kirby Smart as a personable head coach. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive quality control staffer Buster Faulkner have built a good relationship with Manning through the process. The city of Athens is viewed as a fantastic college town by Manning as well.

One intriguing aspect surrounding Texas for Manning is the possibility of helping build a blue-blood program back to the top of college football. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also being the offensive coordinator Arch would work with is also viewed as a positive.

The recruitment process has been a patient one for the Manning family. Perhaps we'll get a commitment soon, though.

"So he’s deciding between competing for national titles or living in Austin," one fan joked.

"Why would he go to texass? Sark is 51–42 as a head coach. They are years away from having anything close to a championship team. Hell, they can't beat Kansas," another fan added.

Alabama's chances, meanwhile, are believed to be fading.

Where do you see the quarterback prodigy committing?