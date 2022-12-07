2 Schools Dominated The All-Big Ten Selections Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Big Ten will be sending two schools to the College Football Playoff. So it should be no big shock that the players from those two schools absolutely dominated the All-Big Ten Team.

The Associated Press released its All-Big Ten selections today, and it was filled to the brim with Michigan and Ohio State players. Of the 25 positions on the First-Team Offense and First-Team Defense, six were Wolverines and five were Buckeyes.

It was a similar story on the Second-Team Offense and Second-Team Defense. Five Buckeyes were voted to the Second-Team (four on offense and one on defense), while three Wolverines were voted to the Second-Team (two on offense and one on defense).

As expected, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum made First-Team on offense. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist while Corum has been one of the top running backs in the country all season.

Ohio State and Michigan have been two of the most dominant teams in college football all year. Both of them have been ranked in the top five for the entirety of the season.

They did so thanks to having a ton of talent in all areas of the game: Great offense, great defense, great coaching, even great special teams.

Michigan proved to be the better side by a wide margin when they played in Columbus two weeks ago. Now both of them will get their chance to show that they're the best in the country against the two other top teams in college football.