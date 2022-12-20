Drake Maye Was Reportedly Offered $5 Million By 2 Schools

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 10: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the NCAA football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia State Panthers on September 10th, 2022 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After the 2022 college football season came to a close, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye entered his name into the transfer portal.

Maye eventually removed his name from the portal and opted to return to play for the Tar Heels. However, that was after two schools allegedly made significant monetary offers to land Maye as a transfer.

During a recent radio appearance, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said he knows of two schools that offered Maye $5 million to transfer.

"Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi says on @937theFan that he's heard 2 schools offered UNC QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer," Pittsburgh media member Andrew Fillipponi wrote on Twitter. "Won't say who. But he knows who. Wow. Says it's gotten out of control and it's only going to get worse."

"It's a sad, sad deal," Narduzzi said about the situation.

Name, image and likeness will start playing a major role in what schools certain players go to. However, in this case, it didn't take Maye away from his love of the Tar Heels.