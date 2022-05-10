2 Schools To Watch Out For In Arch Manning's Recruitment

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, Arch Manning's recruitment started to heat up - though he hasn't finalized a list just yet.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas have been the frontrunners in his recruitment, according to multiple reports. However, there are two schools no analyst has been willing to discount just yet.

Florida and LSU popped back up in Arch's recruitment after making coaching changes. The Gators have former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, while the Tigers revamped their program with longtime Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Now both programs are right in the thick of the race for the top quarterback recruit in the country. 247Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna made it clear no one should be over-looking the Gators and Tigers right now.

"Florida and LSU makes some sense to him and I wouldn't discount them down the line," he said.

Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, so it's easy to see why every major program is involved in his recruitment.

Over the past few months, several programs have emerged as the frontrunner, but Manning hasn't made a decision just yet.

Where will he land?