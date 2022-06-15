2 Schools Viewed As Favorites To Win College World Series

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The 2022 College World Series will get underway Friday afternoon in Omaha. It has been a wild NCAA Tournament so far.

With the No. 1 national seed (Tennessee) already eliminated, there's a new favorite to win the title. According to Sportsline.com, it is not No. 2 seed Stanford.

Rather, Texas, the ninth overall seed, has the best odds to win it all at +350. Stanford is right behind at +450, followed by Notre Dame, which eliminated Tennessee in the super regional.

Texas also has a 22.2% statistical probability of being the national champs, compared to just 18.1% for the Cardinal.

"The overall favorite to win the national championship, the Longhorns come into Omaha fresh off a marathon Game 3 win at ECU to clinch the Greenville Super Regional and thwart the Pirates' quest to play in their first College World Series," writes 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Equipped with seven everyday starters with 10 or more home runs this season, including Ivan Melendez (32) and Murphy Stehly (19), Texas is a tough out at the plate and leaving a pitch in the strike zone can be deadly. The Longhorns are hoping Tristan Stevens continues to pitch at an elite level after dominating this postseason."

Pool play at the College World Series starts at 2 p.m. ET Friday with Texas A&M taking on Oklahoma. Texas and Notre Dame will play afterwards.

On Saturday, Stanford and Arkansas face off at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Ole Miss and Auburn.