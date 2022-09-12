2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist.

Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard, former TCU coach and Texas analyst Gary Patterson and Urban Meyer.



But he really focused in on Kentucky's Mark Stoops and Alabama OC Bill O'Brien.

Writing:

Stoops has spent a decade methodically developing the Wildcats into an above-average, competent SEC program. ... Coming off one of his biggest wins Saturday at Florida, there is evidence Stoops may have peaked with the Wildcats. Nothing against Stoops, but no one is beating Georgia anytime soon. He’d have much better access to the Big Ten Championship Game [as opposed to the SEC Championship Game] playing in the Big Ten West. His culture, tireless work ethic and no-nonsense approach would appeal to Nebraska.

Shifting to O'Brien:

'Obie' already has Big Ten experience as the first Penn State coach in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. There is no healthier coaching tree from which to pick a coach: Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He has coached both a Heisman Trophy winner [Bryce Young] and the G.O.A.T. [Tom Brady]. The feeling right now: If O’Brien goes anywhere, it’s back to the NFL perhaps to replace Belichick one day.

For now though, Joseph will hold down the fort in Lincoln.