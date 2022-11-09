2 'Sleeper' Teams Named For The College Football Playoff

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, which means it's time to take a closer look.

On Wednesday, ESPN host Rece Davis spoke with Dan Patrick about potential sleeper teams that could find their way into the playoff. Patrick mentioned USC, which Davis agreed with.

“I think we’ve talked about most of them, but you probably hit it with USC,” Davis said.

He then added Oregon, but admitted he didn't love the fact that the Ducks lost to Georgia in blowout fashion.

“If you are capable of getting beaten down by that...you’ve got such a small tournament — just four teams — and every little thing has got to count,” Davis said. “Getting your doors blown off should count."

Davis expanded on his thoughts, opening the door for LSU to possibly make the playoff as well - if it wins the SEC.

“If LSU is a two-loss SEC champion,” Davis said. “I sort of feel like they have a ceiling on them because they got their doors blown off by Tennessee.”

Will any of those teams make the playoff?