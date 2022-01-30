2 Teams Are Reportedly Interested In Kevin O’Connell

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is reportedly in high-demand ahead of his teams NFC championship matchup.

According to NFL.com, the Minnesota Vikings would like to have a second interview with the O’Connell, who already had an initial conversation with the club. However, the Jaguars would also like to bring LA’s OC in to talk about their head coach opening.

A new candidate has emerged in Jacksonville: Sources say the #Jaguars want to interview #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, a dark horse who could quickly become the front runner. My story: https://t.co/CExiFtnU0f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Kevin O’Connell’s first interview with the Vikes was before the team hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their general manager. The two worked together in the 49ers organization in 2016, so there’s some familiarity there.

Minnesota also reportedly spoke with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday. As it appears he’d like to take another crack at the NFL after so much success.

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich has long been the frontrunner to land the Jags job. But according to reports, there seems to be a disconnect between he and Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke.

Important procedural note: If the #Rams win tonight, the #Jaguars aren’t allowed to officially interview Kevin O’Connell until after the Super Bowl because they didn’t do a first interview during divisional playoff week. https://t.co/KUgBREROYd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2022

No matter which way these two teams decide to go, O’Connell won’t be available until the Rams are eliminated from the playoffs, or celebrating a Super Bowl win in their home stadium.