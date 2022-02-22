2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay.

Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put.

Per The Action Network, the Packers remain the favorites to Rodgers’ services on DraftKings Sportsbook. However, another team is given a considerable chance at landing the 2020 and 2021 NFL MVP.

Odds to be Aaron Rodgers' next team @DKSportsbook 📊 -250: Packers

+350: Broncos

+800: 49ers

+1200: Steelers, Colts

+1400: Buccaneers

+2000: Saints, Titans

+2200: Raiders

+2500: Dolphins, Browns, Panthers

+3500: Rams, Cardinals pic.twitter.com/RdqZuYEpQ1 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 22, 2022

Rodgers has been linked to the Denver Broncos ever since talks of a potential split with Green Bay surfaced last offseason. Although they finished last in the AFC North at 7-10 last season, they have considerable young talent at the skill positions and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (18.9).

The odds peg Denver and San Francisco as the two most probable destinations if he leaves Green Bay, but they aren’t the only options.

While they are far more likely to hand the reins to Trey Lance in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers linger as an intriguing option. After making it to the NFC Championship Game with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the team that famously passed up Rodgers to draft Alex Smith in 2005 would instantly become a top Super Bowl contender behind the California native.

All in need of a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also feasible longshots if Rodgers is ready for a fresh start.

Where will Rodgers wind up next season?