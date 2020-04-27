2 Teams Named Options For Free Agent QB Cam Newton

With Jameis Winston reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, Cam Newton is the lone big-name quarterback on the free agent market.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, was released by the Carolina Panthers last month. There hasn’t been much reported as far as his free agency is concerned.

NFL teams are likely concerned with his health status. He’s coming off a couple of injury-riddled seasons and the current state of the world makes it tough to assess his status.

ESPN’s Get Up! discussed Newton’s free agency on Monday morning. Two teams were named potential landing spots for the former Auburn Tigers star.

“With some of these states lifting these quarantine issues, he may be able to get a physical somewhere, eventually,” ESPN’s Marcus Spears said. “If you look at landing spots, Jacksonville is one of those teams. He played at Florida, not too far form Jacksonville and I think Cam could go into training camp with an opportunity to be the starter if he’s fully healthy.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, meanwhile, likes another AFC team.

“Big Ben has played all 16 games of a season four times in his career, so the likelihood of getting on the field as a backup are pretty high,” Orlovsky said. “If you’re Cam, go there and lower expectations on a one-year deal. What’s the right decision? Not the one you want, but what’s the right decision? (He can) get on the field, get himself healthy. You’ve got to find a place it’s likely you’ll get on the field, get the opportunity to play healthy and rebuild your career.”

Both Jacksonville and Pittsburgh could make sense for Newton. The Patriots have also been suggested by some, but it’s unclear if Bill Belichick has any interest in bringing in a veteran at the position.

It could still be a while before Newton ultimately makes a decision.