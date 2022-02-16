2 Teams In Play For Tom Brady? NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady said earlier this week that he’s comfortable with his retirement decision, though much of the NFL world isn’t buying that he won’t eventually come back.

On Wednesday, longtime sports media figure Bill Simmons revealed his “prediction” for the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s future.

Simmons, a Boston native and longtime Patriots fan, believes two teams will be in play for Brady if he decides to come out of retirement:

San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins

“Well, Kev, as the guy who’s been driving this Brady narrative really this whole year, and has been ahead of the game this whole time … I think there’s some sort of San Francisco, Miami thing,” Simmons explained.

“Now, you could tell me it’s Miami ownership, he’s running the team, not playing… I think it’s either that, or he goes to the Niners for one year. And if I had to bet, I’d say it’s 60/40 Niners.”

My Tom Brady prediction for 2022 is…pic.twitter.com/1qV0K7wkDn — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 16, 2022

Some NFL fans aren’t buying it, though.

“No shot. He’s done. I really don’t get why this narrative is bubbling up this way. Tom’s whole image has been crafted around not making commitments and certainties. He literally just shot the final retirement episode of MITA. The guy is ready to be a dad. Let’s move on,” one fan tweeted.

“Love Joe Montana and all but he probably didn’t think Steve Young was ready either. 😉 But let’s be real, he’s not watching their practices and doesn’t really have any idea,” another fan said of the 49ers situation with Trey Lance.

The Dolphins rumors are interesting, as Tom Brady wouldn’t have to move very far. He and Gisele are reportedly building a huge mansion in South Florida.

Tom Brady shuns Boston return — will instead retire at dream Miami mansion https://t.co/831mhDhzL9 pic.twitter.com/7BQIVGeWh9 — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

The 49ers could move forward with Lance, while the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa at the quarterback position.

Obviously, Brady is a significant upgrade over both of those players.