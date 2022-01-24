2 Teams Named Favorites For Aaron Rodgers’ Next Team

If Aaron Rodgers does leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason, where will he go?

Speculation surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future as an NFL quarterback continues to swirl following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Rodgers admitted following the Packers’ 13-10 loss that he has a tough decision to make regarding his future.

“I’m still supercompetitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said after the loss. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.”

If Rodgers does leave Green Bay, there are a couple of favorites: Denver and Pittsburgh.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season if he leaves the Packers (via @betonline_ag)?: Broncos (+250)

Steelers (+350)

Dolphins (+450)

Eagles (+550)

Browns (+750)

Raiders (+900)

Jets (12/1)

Panthers (14/1)

Titans (14/1)

Saints (14/1)

Giants (16/1)

Seahawks (16/1)

Ravens (20/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 24, 2022

It’s tough to see the Packers letting Rodgers go to an NFC team. The Broncos and the Steelers probably make the most sense.

Denver has a history of landing legendary quarterbacks and Pittsburgh could be a quarterback away from contending again.