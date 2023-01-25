2 Teams Named Favorites To Land Tom Brady This Offseason

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this March since his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is about to expire.

Brady, who has been in the NFL for 23 seasons, has yet to make up his mind about playing a 24th. If he does decide to come back, he's going to have plenty of suitors, despite being 45.

NFL.com's Marc Sessler has named the top two teams to land Brady this offseason and of course, he starts out with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders make a lot of sense since Derek Carr is set to be traded and because Josh McDaniels is the head coach.

McDaniels and Brady have worked together for over 10 seasons and have always had a good relationship.

"The combination of coach and scheme would allow Brady to hit the ground running. Among a flock of fringy possibilities, Vegas seems to stand alone as the club that wants him -- and would be wanted in return," Sessler wrote.

He then has the Miami Dolphins as a second favorite, even though they just said Tua Tagovailoa would be their quarterback next season. Sessler thinks that owner Stephen Ross has had his eyes on him for a while and will not hesitate to go after him this offseason.

"Stephen Ross -- who was given a suspension, and whose team was docked its 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder, after an investigation into the potential violation of league tampering rules by the Dolphins found that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Brady -- has long had eyes for our leading man," Sessler wrote.

His free agency will be a lot of fun to watch.