2 Teams Named Logical Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It's pretty clear that Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers is winding down quickly. With the 49ers expected to either trade or cut the former NFC Championship winner, two teams stand out from the crowd.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Garoppolo has been granted permission to seek a trade to other teams. NFL insider Dov Kleiman identified the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns as "logical locations."

The Seahawks are heading into training camp with Drew Lock and Geno Smith as their top two options at quarterback. Countless jokes have already been made about that.

Meanwhile, the Browns are likely bracing for a long-term suspension to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Having already traded Baker Mayfield, they'll likely enter the season with Jacoby Brissett under center unless they make an addition.

But the San Francisco 49ers don't appear to have any leverage at all in this situation. It's been obvious since the NFC Championship Game that they are ready to wash their hands of their starter.

The 49ers are ready to start letting second-year quarterback Trey Lance get all of the startin reps, leaving Garoppolo out in the cold.

But San Francisco will probably be reluctant to outright cut Garoppolo and have to eat his entire salary charge.

Will Garoppolo wind up with either the Seahawks or the Browns, or will the 49ers give him one more year on the roster?