2 Teams Named Most "Overrated" In Week 2 Top 25

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the latest AP Poll was released, listing the top 25 college football programs in the country.

The list is subjective, which gives fans plenty to complain about. On Wednesday, 247Sports took at look at the two most overrated teams in the top 25 right now.

NC State was first on the list.

Here's what 247Sports said about NC State:

Devin Leary, the preseason ACC player of the year, attempted nine passes in the second half of N.C. State's 21-20 win at East Carolina. That's inexcusable. The Wolfpack were okay with trying to eat clock with a two-touchdown lead and failed to deliver in the red zone on multiple occasions. A missed PAT and potential game-winning field goal cost the Pirates in the final three minutes, or else we would be talking about N.C. State's dreams of reaching the College Football Playoff being already over. N.C. State can play a lot better than it showed in Greenville.

Second on the list was Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

Here's what 247Sports said about Ole Miss:

It appears Lane Kiffin took a page from Jim Harbaugh's playbook with his quarterback situation and is going with Luke Altmyer this weekend against Central Arkansas after Jaxson Dart failed to impress during Saturday's win over Troy. It feels like the Rebels' preseason ranking inside both the Coaches and AP Poll was due to last season's success and the expectation of a plug-and-play scenario at Ole Miss offensively. But here's the problem — mastermind Jeff Lebby left for Oklahoma in the offseason and neither top option at quarterback has near the experience of last season's leader, Matt Corral.

Are NC State and Ole Miss overrated?