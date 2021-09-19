2 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

The Spun

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against Miami.

Jimmy Garoppolo had a promising start to the season for the 49ers, but he’s not the longterm answer at the quarterback position in San Francisco.

While Garoppolo remains the starter for now, he’ll likely be supplanted by rookie Trey Lance at some point, either later this season or in 2022.

Garoppolo threw for 314 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but the 49ers clearly believe Lance is the future of the position in San Francisco.

Where could Jimmy G. end up playing?

NFL analyst John Middlekauff believes there are two promising trade destinations for Garoppolo moving forward:

  • Washington
  • New York

“I actually think he makes a lot of sense for both franchises,” he said earlier this week on The Volume.

Washington clearly needs a longterm answer at the quarterback position, though some fans obviously hope it will be Taylor Heinicke.

New York, meanwhile, has a lot invested in Daniel Jones, though the Giants could choose to move on at some point.

Where do you see Jimmy G. playing in 2022?

