2 Teams Reportedly The Frontrunners For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans aren’t saying much about Deshaun Watson right now.

The franchise quarterback remains embroiled in a legal situation, as more than 20 women have filed lawsuits against him, accusing the quarterback of misconduct. Watson is accused of sexual misconduct during massages.

Prior to his legal situation, Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston. A trade remains possible, though the Texans aren’t saying much right now.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time,” Texans coach David Culley said. “Cal [McNair] and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation. I think when [G.M.] Nick [Caserio] was on not long ago, he mentioned that he also mentioned that the legal process is in affect right now and we’re going to respect that and go from there.”

If Watson is traded, two teams are considered the frontrunners, per NBC Sports insider Peter King:

3-1: Philadelphia. A likely need, plus Eagles are in perfect position to deal with three first-round picks (if Carson Wentz plays three-quarters of the Indy season). 3-1: Carolina. Owner David Tepper would find the resources to do a deal.

Both the Eagles and the Panthers have young quarterbacks they’re hoping to build around in Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold.

However, if the situation with Watson clears up – he remains under investigation by the NFL, as well – perhaps a trade is possible.