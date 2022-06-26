2 Teams Rumored To Have Serious Interest In John Wall

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After sitting out the 2021-22 NBA season with his big contract, Houston Rockets point guard John Wall could be on the verge of moving again.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are "serious murmurs" that Wall will successfully negotiate a buyout with the Rockets. As for potential destinations, the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat look like the early contenders.

"Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months," Stein wrote.

Wall has one year left on the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Washington Wizards in 2017. But he's played only 113 games over the last five years due to a slew of injuries.

When healthy, there's little denying that John Wall is one of the best guards in the NBA. Between 2013 and 2018, he made the All-Star Game five straight years, winning the Slam Dunk Contest and earning All-Defensive Team honors in the process.

The problem is, he isn't healthy enough to demonstrate that. The 31-year-old guard has missed two of the last three seasons and has not played more than 41 games in a season since the 2017-18 season.

All of that said, if Wall can get healthy and find a team with the right supporting cast, perhaps he can be the final piece to a championship puzzle.

Will either the Clippers or the Heat get John Wall in a trade?