2 Teams Suggested As Future Options For Sean Payton

Sean Payton has made it very clear that he doesn’t plan on coaching in 2022 — but that hasn’t stopped NFL analysts from pondering his next potential head coaching gig.

After Payton announced his decision to step away from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky named two teams he thinks should give the Super Bowl-winning coach a call.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’d made the call and make it hard to say no,” Orlovsky added.

Sean Payton should go to:

1) Dallas

2) Jacksonville — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 25, 2022

Payton served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2003-05 and remains close with longtime team owner Jerry Jones. While the Dallas organization currently employs Mike McCarthy as their head coach, there are certainly some question marks around his future after a disappointing Wild Card loss this year.

Prior to Sean Payton’s arrival in 2006, the Saints suffered a 3-13 season in 2005. With a highly-regarded rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence with Jacksonville, the veteran head coach could mount a similar turn around with the Jaguars franchise. And unlike the Cowboys, the Jags are currently on the hunt for their next head coach.

While Payton says he won’t be coaching in 2022, he didn’t rule out a possible return to the sideline sometime in the future.

Where would you like to see Payton end up?