2-Time Boxing Champion Killed During War In Ukraine

Oleg Prudky, a two-time Ukrainian amateur boxing champion, died while fighting in the country's war against Russia. He was 30 years old.

According to Michael Benson of talkSport (h/t TMZ), Cherkasy Police said Prudky was one of four officers killed in an attack Sunday while working with their special forces.

“On May 22, defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, our colleagues, police officers of the Special Operations Department of the KORD Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police, were killed," the statement said.

“There are no words to convey the pain, the despair over the irreparable loss."

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation mourned Prudky's death in an Instagram post.

"It is with sorrow that we inform you that the master of sports of international boxing class, the champion of Ukraine Oleg Prudky, was killed in the fights with Russian occupiers."

Prudky, a former World Series of Boxing competitor, represented Ukraine in multiple worldwide tournaments, including for the Ukrainian Otamans team.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. His wife, Mariana, called Prudky "a bright sun" in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

"You were an example for your friends and colleagues. You are my ANGEL. I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH."