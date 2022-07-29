AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Bubba Watson of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee in his match against Jordan Spieth of the United States during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Two-time major champion Bubba Watson is the latest big name to join the LIV Golf series.

The Saudi-backed invitational announced the addition of 43-year-old golfer on Friday.

"Welcome to LIV Golf @bubbawatson," the series' official Twitter account wrote.

Watson has been rumored as a possible addition to LIV Golf for quite some time now.

The 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, who's current recovering from a torn meniscus, also made an official announcement of his own.

"I couldn't make this move without acknowledging that I am forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me through the PGA Tour and for the any friendships made along the way," Watson said.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Another injured past it Big Name joins the retirement tour. #LIV is more of a threat to the Seniors tour than the PGA tour!" one fan wrote.

"Another one bites the dust," one added.

"Not one decent human being has joined LIV," another said.

Watson has been out of action with his meniscus tear since the PGA Championship. He'll join LIV Golf at its next event in Boston as a non-playing team captain.

Monetary details of Watson's LIV contract have not yet been reported.