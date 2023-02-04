2-Time NBA Champion Reportedly 'Working Towards' Joining Kentucky's Coaching Staff

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the best point guards of this generation may have a new gig lined up for next season.

According to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo is "working to join" the Kentucky men's basketball coaching staff next season.

Rondo is currently back on campus taking classes and hanging around the program.

That's expected to stay the same as head coach John Calipari is working to bring him aboard the staff as a student assistant.

"It’s still early in the process, but his time around the team and on campus is not a coincidence. There is mutual interest in a pairing for the 2023-24 season," Pilgrim wrote.

Rondo played at Kentucky from 2004-06 and averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 68 career games. He then went on to play 16 seasons in the NBA and won two championships (one with the Boston Celtics and one with the Los Angeles Lakers).

Seeing Rondo coach some college players and pass his knowledge to them would be pretty awesome.