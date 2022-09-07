2-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Announces Retirement At 35

704 catches, 9,245 yards, 51 touchdowns, two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl later, Emmanuel Sanders is officially calling it a career.

Taking to his Instagram, the 35-year-old receiver announced that his time has come. Penning a heartfelt thank you to all who have helped him along his football journey.

I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League. I had one hell of a ride. 3 Super Bowl Appearances, multiple pro bowls and a Super Bowl Champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I’m happy with my decision. To everyone who supported me throughout my career.. thank you! To every organization that I played for.. thank you! To all my teammates and coaches.. thank you! To my family and friends… thank you! I came along way from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing after a dream and I caught it! God is the greatest!

Sanders spent 12 seasons in the National Football League between the Steelers, Broncos, 49ers, Saints and Bills.

A third-round pick of the Steelers out of SMU, Sanders turned himself from a dynamic return man and No. 3 receiver into a reliable 1,000-yard pass-catcher with the Denver Broncos.

Few can say they played alongside a more talented group of signal-callers in their career; between Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Josh Allen.

Well wishes in retirement, Emmanuel.