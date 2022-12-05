2 Words Used To Describe The Brittney Griner Negotiations

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is now imprisoned in Russia and right now the only thing that can possibly secure her safe return to the United States is negotiations between the two countries.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Andrew Blinken appeared on Face the Nation and gave an update on the state of negotiations for her return. The key phrase he used to describe the negotiations on the US side was "actively engaged."

"The proof will be in the pudding," Blinken said, via CBS News. "We have to see if the engagements that we've had, the discussions that we have, produced an actual result. That's the most important thing, but we are not resting on the laurels of having put forward a proposal some months ago. We've been actively engaged over these many months to try to move things forward."

The United States is hoping to bring Griner home along with former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is also imprisoned in Russia. It's believed that negotiations with Russia hinge on a prisoner swap, with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout believed to be Russia's desired target.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have been their highest in decades following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The United States and many other nations have levied massive sanctions on Russia in response to their aggression.

The timing of all of this couldn't be worse for Griner, who was shoehorned into pleading guilty to drug charges after being detained at a Russian airport earlier this year. She's serving nine years in a Russian penal colony.

We can only hope and pray that the State Department is able to bring her and Whelan home soon.