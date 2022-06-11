2020 NFL Draft Picks Announces Retirement: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Lions 2020 draft pick John Penisini shocked the NFL world by abruptly announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 25.

Sharing on Instagram:

I have made the decision to retire from football. I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.

Fans reacted to the former Utah standout's surprise retirement over the weekend.

"What?!?" asked one Lions fan.

"Lions pushing another player into retirement smh."

"Best of luck to John Penisini in what’s next!" tweeted a fantasy football analyst.

"What? Was not expecting this," commented another.

"Perfectly normal tweet with nothing hilarious about it."

"Utes great John Penisini," said a Raiders fan. "Best of luck big fella."

"One of the more underrated Utah players in recent history," replied a Utes alumni. "Hope he finds success in whatever he does next."

"Former Utah defensive lineman John Penisini retires from the game today," reported Josh Furlong.

Penisini's decision marked the second surprising Lions retirement this week; following undrafted rookie Jermaine Waller.