Here’s A Printable Bracket For The 2021 NCAA Tournament

The 2021 NCAA Tournament field was just announced. If you’re looking to make your picks with some ink, we’ve got you covered.

This year’s 1-seeds are Gonzaga, Michigan, Illinois and Baylor. The Bulldogs are the top-seeded team in the tournament after finishing the season with an undefeated 26-0 mark.

The last four teams in the field were Michigan State, UCLA, Wichita State and Drake. Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss were the first four left out.

The timeline for this year’s tournament will be a little different. The ‘First Four’ will take place on Thursday. The rest of the bracket will kick off on Friday. The entire tournament will take place in the state of Indiana, with the Final Four being played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Without further ado, here’s a look at a printable bracket. Make sure to click “fit to paper” when you print it out.

This year’s Final Four will take place on April 3, with the championship game coming on April 5.

The defending national champion is still Virginia, which won the 2019 NCAA Tournament. As a reminder, there was no NCAA Tournament last season after the COVID-19 outbreak forced its cancellation.

This year, there’s a new, interesting rule. If one of the teams in the field cannot participate (due to COVID) before the tournament starts, they will be replaced by a team on the “First Four Out” list.

Let’s hope it’s a great tournament. That said, the fact that we’re playing it at all this year is enough cause for celebration.