2021 NFL Draft First Round Pick Out For The Season

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Second-year Titans cornerback Caleb Farley will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing a Microdisectomy on his back Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Farley, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, was dealing with a herniated disc.

Through nine games this season, Farley notched just 10 tackles, zero interceptions and zero passes defended. The Titans placed him on the injured reserve after their Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. He suffered the injury during a special teams play.

The Titans have dealt with some significant injury issues on their secondary unit this season. In addition to Farley, defensive backs Lonnie Johnson, Josh Thompson, Elijah Molden, A.J. Moore and Chris Jackson are all on IR.

Tennessee will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 14 matchup on Sunday.