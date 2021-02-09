The Spun

The 2021 Recruiting Cycle Was Dominated By These 7 Programs

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks on stageARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For years the top spots in the college football world have been dominated by the same few programs.

If you were hoping for some exciting changeups in the next few seasons, you can kiss those dreams goodbye. Just like every year, the 2021 recruiting cycle was taken in a landslide victory by some familiar faces.

According to college football reporter Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, 57 of this year’s top 100 recruits committed to play for one of six powerhouse programs: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma.

If you add Oregon to this elite list, the percentage jumps up even further — 62 of the nation’s top 100 committed to just seven programs.

Saturday Tradition broke down the top 100 distribution here:

  • Alabama: 16 players in Top 100
  • Ohio State: 12 players in Top 100
  • LSU: 9 players in Top 100
  • Georgia: 8 players in Top 100
  • Clemson: 7 players in Top 100
  • Oregon: 5 players in Top 100
  • Oklahoma: 5 players in Top 100

Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Clemson all occupy the top-5 ranked recruiting classes with multiple 5-star recruits each. Oregon clocks in at the No. 6 position and Oklahoma falls further down the list to No. 11.

If these rankings are any indication of what the College Football Playoff will look like moving forward, it looks like we’re in for more of the same.


