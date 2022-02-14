The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2023 Super Bowl Odds Are Out: NFL Fans React

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s never too early to start looking at the odds for next year’s Super Bowl.

Odds for the top teams are out and it’s no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs sit at the top. They have +700 odds to win it after getting to at least the AFC Championship Game four years in a row.

The Buffalo Bills also have +700 odds and will be a tough out once again next year. They should’ve went to the AFC Championship Game this year, but couldn’t get a stop when they needed one late in the fourth quarter.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys have +1200 odds to win it all. It’s a bit surprising that the Rams aren’t higher, but it’s also very hard to repeat in today’s NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are up next with +1500 odds, though the latter could fall if Aaron Rodgers decides to not come back.

Cincinnati and Baltimore come in at +1900 odds and the list is closed out by both Denver and Cleveland having +2200 odds.

A lot of NFL fans aren’t happy with this list, especially with the Cowboys.

Another isn’t high on the Browns to do anything.

Next season can’t get here fast enough.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.