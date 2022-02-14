It’s never too early to start looking at the odds for next year’s Super Bowl.

Odds for the top teams are out and it’s no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs sit at the top. They have +700 odds to win it after getting to at least the AFC Championship Game four years in a row.

The Buffalo Bills also have +700 odds and will be a tough out once again next year. They should’ve went to the AFC Championship Game this year, but couldn’t get a stop when they needed one late in the fourth quarter.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys have +1200 odds to win it all. It’s a bit surprising that the Rams aren’t higher, but it’s also very hard to repeat in today’s NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are up next with +1500 odds, though the latter could fall if Aaron Rodgers decides to not come back.

Cincinnati and Baltimore come in at +1900 odds and the list is closed out by both Denver and Cleveland having +2200 odds.

A lot of NFL fans aren’t happy with this list, especially with the Cowboys.

Another isn’t high on the Browns to do anything.

I will never understand how the browns are a favorite to win/make the super bowl every year, yet they’ve only made the playoffs once in the past 20 https://t.co/qZFT9ntnY4 — Jesse Claar (@jclaar51) February 14, 2022

One of these teams are not like the others… https://t.co/QJ9jqbKt1s — The Sacrificial Lamb 🤫 (@_nyrome) February 14, 2022

Can we see the Cowboys actually perform in the playoffs and get pass the second round of the playoffs before we are putting them in the top 5 of super bowl favorites. https://t.co/7Yid8uSMV2 — zane dodge (@DodgeZane) February 14, 2022

So is this based on Denver getting Rodgers or… https://t.co/ibbJetV8s6 — Sean Everson (@SeanEversonKETV) February 14, 2022

The only way Denver is even considered for a SB is if they get Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson https://t.co/RWK5Z75hGC — Rich Prime (@sonofabear97) February 14, 2022

Next season can’t get here fast enough.